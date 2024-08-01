Keeping a hawk’s eye: Cops to procure 700 CCTV cameras for I-Day security

NEW DELHI: With features such as ‘face detection’, the Delhi Police is going to procure around 700 CCTV cameras for a fool-proof security for the Independence Day function.
Notably, the intelligence agencies have raised the alert for the security of the Prime Minister to maximum level in the wake of an assassination bid against former US president Donald Trump recently during a public meeting.
According to a senior police officer, these cameras will be installed in the north and the central district of the city, mainly on some specific locations, of which 345 will be installed in north Delhi while 354 cameras will be installed in the central district.
“We have begun the process to procure 4 megapixel and 2 megapixel IP based CCTV cameras system along with its accessories and video analytics features to cover the Independence Day arrangements,” DCP (Provisioning and Logistics) Vinit Kumar said.
On every Independence Day, the PM leads the nation from the Red Fort unfurling the National Flag and delivering the customary address. The iconic monument is located in north Delhi where maximum security arrangements are maintained.
Of the cameras that will be installed in north Delhi, the cops have asked the respective agencies to supply 75 PTZ (Pan-tilt-zoom) cameras and 270 fixed cameras for the period between August 11 till August 15.
Among the total number of cameras, the police have asked for 5 cameras that have Abandoned Object Detection feature, 10 with number plate recognition system, 15 which can detect intrusion, 10 which has software which can count people and 40 face recognition cameras. A similar request has been made for the central district with a different number of cameras.
As per an official document, out of total requirement, 80 per cent CCTV cameras of IP based 2 Mega Pixel and 20 per cent cameras of IP based 4 Mega Pixel will be installed.
“These 20% CCTV cameras of IP based 04 Mega Pixel will be installed at the strategic locations which will be intimated by the DCsP of the respective districts at the time of installation and the rest 80% locations will be covered by IP based 2 MegaPixel CCTV Cameras,” the officer said.
The cops also decided to give preference to make in India products while acquiring these CCTV cameras. “Preference will be given to local suppliers,” the officer said.