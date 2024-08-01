Keeping a hawk’s eye: Cops to procure 700 CCTV cameras for I-Day security

NEW DELHI: With features such as ‘face detection’, the Delhi Police is going to procure around 700 CCTV cameras for a fool-proof security for the Independence Day function.

Notably, the intelligence agencies have raised the alert for the security of the Prime Minister to maximum level in the wake of an assassination bid against former US president Donald Trump recently during a public meeting.

According to a senior police officer, these cameras will be installed in the north and the central district of the city, mainly on some specific locations, of which 345 will be installed in north Delhi while 354 cameras will be installed in the central district.

“We have begun the process to procure 4 megapixel and 2 megapixel IP based CCTV cameras system along with its accessories and video analytics features to cover the Independence Day arrangements,” DCP (Provisioning and Logistics) Vinit Kumar said.

On every Independence Day, the PM leads the nation from the Red Fort unfurling the National Flag and delivering the customary address. The iconic monument is located in north Delhi where maximum security arrangements are maintained.