Kejriwal failed in checking coaching centres: Congress

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Wednesday held candle-light marches in all the 280 blocks of the city demanding an impartial probe into the deaths of three civil services aspirants at Old Rajinder Nagar following waterlogging of the basement of a coaching centre and the electrocution of another aspirant at Patel Nagar.

The party said that the tragedies happened due to negligence by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Government, and the power distribution companies (DISCOMs).

“The guilty should be spared, whether they were politicians or bureaucrats. Kejriwal’s promise to introduce the Coaching Institute Regulation Act after the Surat tragedy in 2020 was hollow, as he took no step to fulfil his assurance. Atishi has now dusted out that old promise to implement it in Delhi, which was only to mislead the students, and not with any intent to implement it,” Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav said.