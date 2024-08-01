Delhi

Law for coaching centres soon: Delhi govt

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi (R) along with MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi, addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi (R) along with MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi, addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.Photo | PTI
Anup Verma

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it will soon bring a law to curb coaching institutes’ illegal activities and arbitrariness.

According to Cabinet Minister Atishi, the new law will have provisions for infrastructure, teacher qualifications, fee regulation, and the prevention of misleading advertisements.

“Just as schools and nursing homes are given an infra requirement, the coaching institute regulation act that will have the infrastructure requirement and the qualifications of the teachers will be specified. The fees of coaching institutes will be regulated,” Atishi said.

