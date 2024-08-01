Remembering seasons through local kitchens

Seven months of the year have flown by and it’s August already. The rains are still elusive and sketchy here in Delhi, which is reeling from one of the worst spells of humidity since many years—or at least that’s what it feels like every year. However, the powers that be have consistently remained ever so reluctant to admit that the climate and our seasons have changed—perhaps for eternity.
What keeps the seasons alive amid all this change are efforts of chefs in remembering the profound impact of our seasons, and how our food changed with each of them. Lucknow-based chef, Taiyaba Ali, is bringing to Delhi her pop-up, ‘While the rain falls’, celebrating the seasonal produce of Lucknow. The two-day gastronomy showcase is set to take place at Indica—Delhi’s latest hub to celebrate cultures through food. Ali, an English Literature graduate from Delhi University, began writing about food after her attempt to pursue a doctorate in oral traditions of the bazaars of Lucknow was met with disapproval. Not being one to be weighed down by disappointment, Ali began to document the cuisine of Lucknow—in particular that of her community.
“Through my work, I document the ever-changing food in Lucknow’s homes. This menu will transport you to the city’s bustling markets and home kitchens, where seasonal delights like anarsa, karonda and chaulayi are cooked and savoured. The true magic, though, lies in the shared experience and warmth of the people who bring these meals to life,” she said in a statement announcing her pop-up—being hosted in Delhi on 3-4 August.
At such an experiential treat, one can expect dishes like the monsoon favourite—bhuna bhutta chaat, the lesser-known akhti, or even the ever-comforting salan-chawal—all ending with a quintessential anarsa.
The celebration of this humble yet soulful fare, from the homes of various communities—and the seasonality that the Indian home-kitchens follow, is making its way to more restaurants and pop-up spaces across the country. In turn, this showcases an ever-maturing palate of Indian diners and what they look for today from their dining experiences.
Case in point: recently, I tasted a dish called ‘dharoti’ at a boutique home-stay in Himachal Pradesh—where I was visiting as part of a much-deserved break. To make it, a mix of urad and chana dal are soaked for hours, and subsequently ground with onion, garlic, coriander, red chillies and salt. Then, this robustly textured kaleidoscope is patted in by hand, between two bay leaves or lemon leaves—and then steamed.
Dharoti is typically served with plain rice and ghee, and is a delicacy that’s little-known across commercial portrayals of the cuisine. Yet, it is a dish of pride and uniqueness from the local kitchens of the Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh. The fact that the chef at our home-stay was encouraged to present the local cuisine of the communities around it is a much-needed step to ensure that these boutique resorts not only become a place to unwind for the travellers—but also the preservers of the culinary culture of their region.
I have personally been a big proponent of the pop-up culture that originally came up in India almost a decade ago, but has now found its wings and is taking off with newfound meaning. Here, it is not only about presenting a buffet at a hotel’s coffee-shop, but to actually have dedicated spaces that encourage dialogues around communities and their food. These not only bring the culinary skills of a chef to the table of the diners, but also creates a wholesome experience—where one leaves enriched with shared knowledge.
On this note, I asked Ali what she aims to achieve through her latest pop-up. To this, she said, “We romanticise fried foods like pakoras and bhajiyas as soon as the monsoon approaches, but there are so many seasonal greens in the monsoons. There is never a conversation around what the people of Lucknow eat, and it is always very market-oriented. So, this menu is special to me because I take inspiration from the different communities of Lucknow—and their approaches to this season, in terms of cooking.”
Vernika Awal is a food writer who is known for her research-based articles through her blog ‘Delectable Reveries’