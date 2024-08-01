Remembering seasons through local kitchens

Seven months of the year have flown by and it’s August already. The rains are still elusive and sketchy here in Delhi, which is reeling from one of the worst spells of humidity since many years—or at least that’s what it feels like every year. However, the powers that be have consistently remained ever so reluctant to admit that the climate and our seasons have changed—perhaps for eternity.

What keeps the seasons alive amid all this change are efforts of chefs in remembering the profound impact of our seasons, and how our food changed with each of them. Lucknow-based chef, Taiyaba Ali, is bringing to Delhi her pop-up, ‘While the rain falls’, celebrating the seasonal produce of Lucknow. The two-day gastronomy showcase is set to take place at Indica—Delhi’s latest hub to celebrate cultures through food. Ali, an English Literature graduate from Delhi University, began writing about food after her attempt to pursue a doctorate in oral traditions of the bazaars of Lucknow was met with disapproval. Not being one to be weighed down by disappointment, Ali began to document the cuisine of Lucknow—in particular that of her community.

“Through my work, I document the ever-changing food in Lucknow’s homes. This menu will transport you to the city’s bustling markets and home kitchens, where seasonal delights like anarsa, karonda and chaulayi are cooked and savoured. The true magic, though, lies in the shared experience and warmth of the people who bring these meals to life,” she said in a statement announcing her pop-up—being hosted in Delhi on 3-4 August.

At such an experiential treat, one can expect dishes like the monsoon favourite—bhuna bhutta chaat, the lesser-known akhti, or even the ever-comforting salan-chawal—all ending with a quintessential anarsa.

The celebration of this humble yet soulful fare, from the homes of various communities—and the seasonality that the Indian home-kitchens follow, is making its way to more restaurants and pop-up spaces across the country. In turn, this showcases an ever-maturing palate of Indian diners and what they look for today from their dining experiences.