Three children charred to death in Noida house fire

NEW DELHI: Three children were charred to death in their sleep when a fire broke out at their flat in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official said.
The parents of the three minor girls also received burn injuries. They were identified as Daulat Ram (32) and his wife Meenu and their three daughters, Astha (10), Naina (7), and Aradhana (5).
Notably, the fire department or the police were not intimated through any SOS call but a man residing in the neighbourhood rushed on his bicycle to a fire station which was 1-km away from his house to infrom the officials about the fire.
A senior Noida police officer said when the fire department received information about the incident, three tenders were rushed to the spot.
Five of the victim’s family were sleeping in one room on the second floor of a building where the fire broke out. The fire brigade had received the information from a neighbour.
The fire services forcibly opened the door and found five people who were all then rushed to a nearby hospital. The doctors declared the three girl children brought dead.
As per the officer, Daulat Ram has suffered 60% burn injuries and was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital while his Meenu was discharged after receiving first aid treatment.
During preliminary investigation, the cops found out that the fire possibly broke out due to a short-circuit in some electrical appliance. “There was a cooler, a fridge, a television and the e-rickshaw battery kept in the room where the family was sleeping,” the officer said.
Minor dies after getting trapped in kneading machine
A 15-year-old girl died after she was trapped in a kneading machine at a shop in the Rohini area used for making dough to prepare Momos, an official said on Wednesday. The police have arrested one person, identified as Rajesh Kumar. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) GS Sidhu said a PCR call was received at Begumpur police station at 7.18 pm on Tuesday regarding a causality near Hanuman Chowk after which the police immediately reached at the spot in Naveen Vihar, Begumpur where one unresponsive injured girl was found trapped inside a kneading machine. “The girl was shifted to hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors,” the DCP said, adding the dead body was later preserved in the hospital.