Three children charred to death in Noida house fire

NEW DELHI: Three children were charred to death in their sleep when a fire broke out at their flat in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official said.

The parents of the three minor girls also received burn injuries. They were identified as Daulat Ram (32) and his wife Meenu and their three daughters, Astha (10), Naina (7), and Aradhana (5).

Notably, the fire department or the police were not intimated through any SOS call but a man residing in the neighbourhood rushed on his bicycle to a fire station which was 1-km away from his house to infrom the officials about the fire.

A senior Noida police officer said when the fire department received information about the incident, three tenders were rushed to the spot.

Five of the victim’s family were sleeping in one room on the second floor of a building where the fire broke out. The fire brigade had received the information from a neighbour.

The fire services forcibly opened the door and found five people who were all then rushed to a nearby hospital. The doctors declared the three girl children brought dead.