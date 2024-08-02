CBI files first chargesheet in NEET leak

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Thursday submitted its first chargesheet against 13 accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case in a Patna court. The accused have been booked for criminal conspiracy, forgery, tampering with evidence, criminal breach of trust and theft under various sections of the IPC.

The CBI has so far arrested 40 people while several others were in custody for questioning in the case. The agency has lodged six FIRs in the medical entrance exam paper leak. The FIR from Bihar pertains to the paper leak while the remaining ones from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are regarding impersonation of candidates and cheating.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is due to pronounce its judgment on August 2, with its detailed reasons for not cancelling the NEET-UG-24 exam.

On July 23, the top court rejected the pleas for a re-test, saying the detailed reasons would be given later. The apex court observed that there is no data to suggest a “systemic breach” of the exam system.