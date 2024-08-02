Gokalpuri road rage: Accused held in encounter, shot on both legs

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested the man who had allegedly shot dead a 30-year-old woman during a road rage incident in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area recently, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Majid Choudhary (28), has a criminal background and has even spent six years in jail. Sharing details of the murder, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Joy Tirkey said the incident took place at Gokalpuri flyover at around 3.15 pm on July 31 when the victim woman, identified as Simranjeet Kaur, was traveling with her husband Heera Singh and two sons aged 12 and four years towards Maujpur.

"The accused Majid was riding his motorcycle, which brushed against the Bullet motorcycle of Heera Singh (the husband of the deceased woman) near the Gokalpuri flyover," the DCP said.

The accused Majid had a verbal spat with Heera Singh and later and his family continued on the road on the left side of the flyover, while Majid rode up on the flyover.

Both of them continued to hurl abuses at each other after which Majid stopped his motorcycle on the flyover and fired a single shot down below, from a probable distance of about 30-35 feet. The shot hit Simranjeet Kaur in her upper chest i.e. base of neck.

She was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital by her husband in an auto-rickshaw but succumbed to her injuries midway and was declared as brought dead by the doctors.

Accordingly, based on the complaint of the husband, the police registered a case under relevant provision of BNS and Arms Act and began examining the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the scene of crime to identify the culprit.

On August 1, the cops received a tip-off that the murder was committed by one Majid, who has a criminal background and has been arrested multiple times in attempt to murder cases and even served jail time. "We had information that he would be coming to the area of Gokalpuri to meet an associate," the DCP said.

Acting on the secret information, the police laid a trap near Nala Road, Gokalpuri and at about 3.45 am, Majid arrived on a motorcycle. "He was signalled to stop for checking. Instead of stopping, Majid opened fire at the police party and fired 3 rounds. Fortunately, no one was injured," Tirkey said. The police too retaliated and fired multiple shots and Majid was hit on both his legs. The cops recovered a 7.65 mm pistol with three live rounds and a stolen motorcycle from his possession.