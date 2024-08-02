INTERVIEW | City is reeling under crisis, government's top brass is missing: Delhi Chief Secretary Omesh Saigal

The tragic death of three civil services aspirants by drowning in the flooded basement of a coaching centre’s building last week has shocked the conscience of thousands of students who come to the city to achieve their dreams. The initial probe found that the institute was running the library in the basement, meant for the storeroom.

Using the basement for commercial purposes is not new despite being against the laws as it allows landlords to mint extra money. But what they forget is that they put the lives of those in the basement in danger. In an interview with Anup Verma, former Delhi Chief Secretary Omesh Saigal says strict action is needed against the property owners who violate building bylaws.

Excerpts:

Can the basement be used for commercial activities?

No. Commercial activities in the basement are entirely banned, whether in residential or commercial buildings, and penal action is attracted. Only professionals like doctors and lawyers can practice in the basement at their residential premises.

What action agencies should take against violators?

Properties allowing such activities should be sealed immediately. There should be strict implementation of guidelines framed by the agencies. This exercise should be done regularly instead of conducting it after tragedy takes place.

In light of the Old Rajinder Nagar incident, is there a need to review the existing basement and drainage system guidelines?

There is a clear-cut guideline for the basement that no activity is permitted, so there is no need for review. It is up to the agencies to check violations and take action. For the drainage system, it required a complete overhaul.

It has often been often seen that drains are encroached and cause flooding. Any permanent solution to this problem?

Though agencies take action, it becomes difficult to handle the situation at times. When encroachers are removed, there is a huge hue and cry. On the other hand, when any untoward incident occurs, people start blaming the agencies. The encroachment should be bud at the first step, and no encroachment areas should be marked.

Delhi has been witnessing waterlogging these days. Where do authorities need to improve?

This is a bigger issue that requires an all-out effort. There are multiple agencies in the city due to different jurisdictions. The agencies need more coordination among themselves. Agencies chalk out plans for their area. However, no focus is on the system as a whole. Drain desilting can be helpful only when there is a proper drainage system. Otherwise, the whole exercise will be futile.

The city government and the L-G blame each other. Is it affecting Delhiites?

At this juncture, we need a combined effort. The city is reeling severely, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and two of his former cabinet colleagues (former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendra Jain) are in jail. Whether innocent or guilty is different; the top leaders are needed in crucial situations. We cannot imagine a government running properly without its top brass.