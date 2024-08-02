Multiple flights from Delhi Airport delayed due to downpour

NEW DELHI: THE Wednesday evening downpour severely disrupted flights operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with the problems persisting until as late as Thursday noon.

Almost every airline operating from the IGI Airport reported delay and diversions. Officials said ten inbound flights were diverted while 60% of the flights reported delays, as per aviation monitoring portal Flightradar24. Cancellation rate of arriving and departing flights remained nearly 8%.

Several airlines issuing advisories for passengers. “We want to keep you informed that our departures and arrivals are still experiencing delays, which may continue through morning. We understand that waiting through the night can be inconvenient, and we sincerely regret the discomfort it may cause,” IndiGo posted on X

Air India also informed its passengers of flight delays and asked them to check their flight status before heading to the airport.