A denim odyssey

For the discerning gentleman, a shirt is more than just an article of clothing; it’s a statement piece, a reflection of personal style. This philosophy takes centre stage in the exciting new collaboration between Bombay Shirt Company (BSC) and designer Arjun Khanna.

“When we thought about our next collaboration, there was one name that kept coming back to us — Arjun Khanna,” says Akshay Narvekar of Bombay Shirt Company. This sentiment underscores the synergy between the two brands, both known for their commitment to exceptional quality and timeless design.

The first offering in this year-long series of limited-edition collections focuses on a fabric that has transcended trends — denim. “Denim is a timeless fabric that is close to my heart,” says Arjun, a self-proclaimed “lifelong student of denim.” This passion translates into the ‘BSC X AK’ collection, a celebration of meticulous craftsmanship and intricate design details. From the distinctive wash treatments to the thoughtfully placed metal hardware, each element tells a story, a testament to denim’s rich heritage.

“The collection draws inspiration from a diverse array of stories,” Arjun explains. “Classic vintage military uniforms, safari-appropriate silhouettes, the rugged masculinity of workwear — all these elements come together, united by the common thread of denim.” The result? Undeniably iconic shirts, seamlessly blending vintage aesthetics with modern versatility.