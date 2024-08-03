Amid Wednesday rain chaos, authorities in three cities rush to transport live heart

NEW DELHI: In a race against the clock, a live human heart was transported all the way from Kolkata to Gurugram via Delhi, while chaotic scenes unfolded across the city following the heavy rains that lashed the national capital; disrupting flight operations, clogging roads and ushering traffic jams that streched for kilometers.
Amid the widespread disorder, as the entire Delhi-NCR staggered to a standstill in the “intense rains” dexcribed by the IMD, a heart was flown from Kolkata to the Delhi Airport; from where, it was then brought to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram.
Supported by nearly 100 police personnel across the three cities, the entire process; collecting the heart from a Kolkata hospital, bringing it to the city’s airport, flying it to Delhi, and then transporting the organ to the hospital took a mere four hours,
The heart was transported from a Kolkata government hospital to the city’s Netaji Subhash international airport in 23 minutes over a distance of 21 kilometers while heavy rains descended on there too. Meanwhile, traffic authorities in Delhi and Gurugram jointly created a green corridor between the airport and the hospital, a stretch of 18 kilometers, which was covered in 13 minutes, to save the life of a critically-ill patient by performing a transplant.
The receiver, a 34-year-old man, had his heart functions gravely reduced to only 10% after suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy. The donor was a 54-year-old woman who was declared brain dead at a Kolkata hospital.
“The donor heart was received from a government hospital in Kolkata where she was declared brain dead after a road accident. After receiving approval, the team of doctors from Fortis Hospital Gurugram went to Kolkata to retrieve the heart. For swift transportation, Kolkata Police created a green corridor, and the heart was brought to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.
The heart was flown to Indira Gandhi airport in Delhi and was smoothly transported from the airport via VIP exit. Delhi and Gurugram Police seamlessly coordinated to create a green corridor, enabling the organ to traverse the 18 km distance from the airport to Fortis Hospital in just 13 minutes despite heavy traffic and sudden downpour,” the hospital said.