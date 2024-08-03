Amid Wednesday rain chaos, authorities in three cities rush to transport live heart

NEW DELHI: In a race against the clock, a live human heart was transported all the way from Kolkata to Gurugram via Delhi, while chaotic scenes unfolded across the city following the heavy rains that lashed the national capital; disrupting flight operations, clogging roads and ushering traffic jams that streched for kilometers.

Amid the widespread disorder, as the entire Delhi-NCR staggered to a standstill in the “intense rains” dexcribed by the IMD, a heart was flown from Kolkata to the Delhi Airport; from where, it was then brought to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram.

Supported by nearly 100 police personnel across the three cities, the entire process; collecting the heart from a Kolkata hospital, bringing it to the city’s airport, flying it to Delhi, and then transporting the organ to the hospital took a mere four hours,

The heart was transported from a Kolkata government hospital to the city’s Netaji Subhash international airport in 23 minutes over a distance of 21 kilometers while heavy rains descended on there too. Meanwhile, traffic authorities in Delhi and Gurugram jointly created a green corridor between the airport and the hospital, a stretch of 18 kilometers, which was covered in 13 minutes, to save the life of a critically-ill patient by performing a transplant.