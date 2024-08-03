BJP urges CBI to probe Delhi ‘desilting scam’

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP has submitted a complaint to the CBI demanding an inquiry into the alleged “desilting scam” by the city government. A delegation led by deputy leader of opposition in the Assembly MS Bisht went to the CBI office and filed the complaint.

In their letter to the CBI Director, the BJP said they carried out an inquiry by their internal committee and found that no work has been done on cleaning sewers and drains in Delhi this year.

“The Delhi government has not sent a single truck of drain silt to any landfill site; so, where has the nearly nine lakhs tonne of drain silt which the minister and mayor claim to have desilted disappear,” BJP questioned.