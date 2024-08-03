Drain deaths in east Delhi: AAP stages protest near Raj Niwas, demands LG's resignation

NEW DELHI: AAP leaders and workers on Saturday held a protest near the Raj Niwas demanding the resignation of Lt Governor V K Saxena over a woman and her child dying after they slipped into a water-logged drain in east Delhi.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that the drain comes under the jurisdiction of the Lt Governor-headed DDA, the Raj Niwas has said the portion of the drain they slipped into was under the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The woman and her son drowned in the drain of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which is controlled by the LG, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said during the protest.

"This was a murder, not an accident and the officers responsible for it should be charged with murder," Kumar said.

The protesters, raising slogans and demanding resignation of the LG, marched towards the Raj Niwas but were stopped by police at a barricade.

The LG office on Friday accused AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, of issuing "patently false deliberately, misleading and blatantly improper" statements that the woman and her son drowned in a DDA drain.