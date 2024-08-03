HC flays police probe into basement deaths

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday censured Delhi Police over its probe into the drowning deaths of three UPSC aspirants in the basement library of an Old Rajinder Nagar coaching institute.
Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela criticised police action for not summoning MCD officials to join the probe while arresting the driver of a passing vehicle instead. “Fortunately, you haven’t issued a citation to the water for entering the basement,” the bench remarked sharply, ridiculing the Delhi Police probe.
“You haven’t even called MCD officials,” the court noted, saying, “Valuable time has been lost. MCD officers are responsible for desilting. If they fail to do so, it is criminal negligence,” the bench held.
“Why was a passerby arrested? Arresting an innocent while the guilty go free is very disheartening,” Justice Manmohan said.
This came while the high court was hearing a PIL filed by an organisation, Kutumb, through its lawyer, Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, demanding a high-level probe into the drowning deaths of three UPSC aspirants – Tanya Soni, Shreya Yadav, and Navin Delvin – after the basement library in Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar filled up with water following heavy rains on July 27.
The court also questioned how the coaching centre obtained requisite safety certification. “We were informed that the premises was inspected and a safety certificate was issued. On July 1, it was classified as storage; then, it suddenly became a library. Has police investigated this? We cannot comprehend this,” the court said, directing the cops to conduct an unbiased and scientific probe. “Please conduct the investigation scientifically, without any pressure. Deal with the situation thoroughly,” Justice Manmohan advised.
“The response from the Delhi Fire Service is evasive. They only mentioned that fire-fighting equipment was present. We will proceed against them,” Delhi Police said.
The court also came down heavily on MCD officials for failing to desilt drains. “Failure to do so is criminal negligence. Water will flood both our homes. The problem in Delhi is that even the Yamuna is encroached. The mindset is that the Yamuna will continue to flow, regardless of encroachments,” the bench remarked.
The high court also highlighted the disarray in the MCD Standing Committee and the lack of cabinet meetings of the Delhi government in the past few months. “There is chaos in the MCD Standing Committee. We were informed that certain actions require a cabinet meeting, but none has occurred in five or six months,” the bench barbed.
Coaching centre promises compensation to deceased
Meanwhile, the Rau’s IAS Study Circle on Thursday announced compensation of `50 lakh each to the families of three UPSC aspirants who died after rainwater gushed inside the institute’s basement in Old Rajinder Nagar..
“We are offering `50 lakh compensation to the family of each student who has lost their lives. Half the money will be given now, while the remaining portion will be given once CEO Abhishek Gupta comes out or within six months,” Rau’s IAS advocate Mohit Saraf told news agency PTI.
Family members of two victims, Shreya Yadav and Nevin Dalvin, however, said they want justice for the victims, and have no information regarding compensation as they have not been contacted by the institute.