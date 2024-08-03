HC flays police probe into basement deaths

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday censured Delhi Police over its probe into the drowning deaths of three UPSC aspirants in the basement library of an Old Rajinder Nagar coaching institute.

Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela criticised police action for not summoning MCD officials to join the probe while arresting the driver of a passing vehicle instead. “Fortunately, you haven’t issued a citation to the water for entering the basement,” the bench remarked sharply, ridiculing the Delhi Police probe.

“You haven’t even called MCD officials,” the court noted, saying, “Valuable time has been lost. MCD officers are responsible for desilting. If they fail to do so, it is criminal negligence,” the bench held.

“Why was a passerby arrested? Arresting an innocent while the guilty go free is very disheartening,” Justice Manmohan said.

This came while the high court was hearing a PIL filed by an organisation, Kutumb, through its lawyer, Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, demanding a high-level probe into the drowning deaths of three UPSC aspirants – Tanya Soni, Shreya Yadav, and Navin Delvin – after the basement library in Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar filled up with water following heavy rains on July 27.

The court also questioned how the coaching centre obtained requisite safety certification. “We were informed that the premises was inspected and a safety certificate was issued. On July 1, it was classified as storage; then, it suddenly became a library. Has police investigated this? We cannot comprehend this,” the court said, directing the cops to conduct an unbiased and scientific probe. “Please conduct the investigation scientifically, without any pressure. Deal with the situation thoroughly,” Justice Manmohan advised.