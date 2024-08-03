‘Inadequate, poorly maintained’: Delhi HC forms committee to overhaul city’s infra

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday established a high-level committee to revamp and reform the city’s administrative, financial, and physical infrastructure.

The direction came while addressing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the organisation Kutumb, seeking a high-level investigation into the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in the Old Rajinder Nagar area.

“Keeping in view the aforesaid, there is no wonder Delhi is going from one crisis to another. One day there is a drought and the next day there is a flood. It is time that the administrative, financial, and physical infrastructure of Delhi is relooked at,” a Division Bench of High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, stated.

The committee will be chaired by the Delhi Chief Secretary and include the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as its members. The committee has been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report to the High Court within eight weeks.

Noting that the city’s infrastructure is outdated and insufficient to meet the needs of its burgeoning population, the bench stated, “With a population in excess of three, Delhi needs a more robust physical, financial, and administrative infrastructure.”

It said that due to various subsidy schemes, the migration in Delhi is increasing. “The financial situation of MCD is not healthy… There are no funds with civic agencies to carry out major infrastructure projects. Physical infrastructure in Delhi was laid nearly 75 years ago. The infrastructure is not only inadequate but poorly maintained as well,” the bench stated.

The Court was critical of the Delhi government’s failure to hold a single cabinet meeting since March when the Enforcement Directorate arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case.