SC asks Haryana, Punjab, to suggest mediators for negotiating with farmers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the governments of Haryana and Punjab to suggest neutral and eminent persons who could be part of a committee to mediate with the farmers protesting at the Shambhu border near Ambala over MSP and other farm-related issues.

“We want a smooth beginning in terms of dialogue. Please think of names. There are very good, seasoned and practical personalities in the country who have experience to their credit and they know the in and outs of the problem,” a two-judge bench of the top court led by Justice Surya Kant, stated.

The bench, also comprising Justice R Mahadevan, underscored that the neutral names will inspire more confidence in the farmers, who also want a solution. “Nobody should precipitate the situation. Don’t hurt their sentiments. But as a state’ you try to persuade them that as far as tractors are concerned, JCB machines are concerned, other agricultural equipment are concerned, let those be taken to places where those are required like agricultural farms, agricultural lands, wherever they want,” the apex court said.

It extended the status quo to resume at the border to avoid any sudden spurts of violence.