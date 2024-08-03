Three killed, four injured in Jahangirpuri house collapse

NEW DELHI: At least three people, including a woman, were killed while four others sustained injuries after their house in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi collapsed on Friday afternoon, an official said.

A senior Delhi Fire Service official said they received a call about the incident at 12:50 p.m., and five fire tenders and rescue vehicles were rushed.

“A three-storey building had collapsed opposite Jahangirpuri Industrial Area,” a fire officer told this newspaper, adding that a rescue operation was initiated. Initially one person identified as Mukesh Kumar (45) was taken out from the rubble and rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed, a police officer said.

Phoolwati (50) and Vinod (43) were brought out later and taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

All the three worked in factories functioning from the building. The building housed a gas-stove manufacturing unit in the basement, a cardboard-making operation on the ground floor and a garment production factory on the first floor.

The injured have been identified as Thakur Das, Nirmala, Hari Shankar and Jason. They are undergoing treatment at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, the police said.

They were working on the terrace to fix the seepage issue, they said. Locals claimed that the continuous rains had weakened the building’s terrace, and a few labourers were working to fix the problem when it collapsed. Some eyewitnesses said that a cloud of dust formed around the building when the front portion collapsed like a pack of cards. The MCD said the building was very old and built in an area of 700 sq m.