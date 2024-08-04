Delhi Behind the scenes: Rajinder Nagar tragedy; No message from CM yet

NEW DELHI: Rajinder Nagar tragedy: No message from CM yet

Ever since his arrest in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy’ scam’, AAP National Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has sent several messages related to governance to Delhiites through his wife, Sunita, or party colleagues. However, there was no message by the AAP supremo on the tragic deaths of three civil services aspirants by drowning in the flooded basement of a coaching centre’s building in Old Rajinder Nagar. Moreover, the last post on his X handle was of the Haryana election campaign. Meanwhile, aspirants continue to protest against the authorities, and efforts by ministers and AAP leaders to bring a truce have remained fruitless.

Cop shares news on SUV driver’s bail, deletes later

As the Delhi High Court pulled up Delhi Police for its “strange probe” against an SUV driver arrested for his alleged role in the drowning of three IAS aspirants at a coaching centre, a senior Delhi Police officer shared the same news report as his status on WhatsApp, probably seconding what the Court said. It was the screengrab of a post on X that read, “Mercifully you have not challan rainwater for entering basement: Delhi HC to police on SUV driver’s arrest in coaching centre death case.” When checked last, the officer had deleted it.

Shorter summer break for DU students from next year

As Delhi University released the academic calendar for 2024-25 on Saturday, it was found that the summer break has been shortened. From next year, the students will get 21 days of summer vacation, which used to be over one and a half months earlier. The students and the staff took to social media to register their grievances. They said that if there had been no delay in the CUET results, the session would have started on August 1, and summer break would have been as usual. The DU’s 2024 session is beginning on August 29.