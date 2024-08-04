Delhi cabinet at work: Decisions without discussions

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has taken most cabinet decisions by ‘circulation’ in the past three years. This means no discussion has taken place among the ministers and officers and the cabinet agenda is dictated from the top. Even the chief secretary and heads of departments have not been kept in the loop during cabinet discussions.

A document accessed by this newspaper shows the number of decisions taken by the Cabinet through ‘circulation’ was 15 in 2024 (up to July 31) and only six were in physical mode. Similarly, the number of decisions taken through circulation in 2022 were 17 out of 21. In 2023 this number rose to 29 and only five were through wider cabinet deliberations.

In ‘circulation’ mode, files are moved around in the ministries not requiring ministers’ physical presence. Some decisions taken through this mode in 2024 include: Delhi Solar Energy Policy, 2023, the Budget session of the Assembly, the approval of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the proposal for implementation of Business Blasters Scheme (seniors) for GNCTD universities.

“Cabinet meetings (council of ministers) are central to governance. In the meetings, views of ministers are taken along with the presentation by the department concerned. A department pilots the proposal through proper presentation before the cabinet and thereafter it is discussed before a final decision is reached by the Cabinet,” the document said.

The government approves agenda or a proposal through ‘circulation’ only in an emergency situation.

In 2023, the cabinet decisions taken through the circulation of files include ex post facto sanction of an additional amount Rs 78,66,528 for the expenditure made for extending Group (Term) Insurance with LIC of India under Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme, an extension of a contract with service provider i.e., Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for six months for distribution of food grains and Modification in the policy of shifting of HT (11KV, 33KV & 66KV)/LT (400V) Electricity Transmission Lines posing threat to human lives

Sources in the Delhi government said the governance has been seriously affected in matters such as public grievances. “Decisions of huge financial implications are taken without deliberations and by dictation through circulation. Views are dictated from the top and the ministers are made to sign blindly through circulation” said an official.