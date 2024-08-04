Delhi University's first-year academic calendar out, UG classes from Aug 29

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) on Saturday notified the academic calendar for first-year undergraduate (UG) students seeking admission in the 2024-2025 session with classes beginning on August 29.

The new session, which was originally scheduled to commence on August 1, was deferred due to a delay in the declaration of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores amid allegations of irregularities.

As the session commences late, it will end on June 7 next year. Several DU professors have raised concerns about the delay in announcing the CUET-UG result, disrupting the academic calendar. Given delayed admissions, the university had announced plans to hold weekend classes and shorten the winter break.

“The CUET-induced delay has messed up Delhi University’s academic calendar 2024-25. There will be phases in the academic year when classes and exams are simultaneously held. Massive infrastructure problems and a shortage of manpower will lead to rerunning the already-failed system of online classes,” an academic council member, Professor Mithuraaj Dhusiya, stated.

As per the schedule, admission to the first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) will be from August 16 to 21. Candidates can accept the allocated seats from August 16-18.