Jamia VC revokes suspension of professor

NEW DELHI: Jamia's officiating Vice-Chancellor, Mohammad Shakeel, has revoked the suspension of one of the professors, who was the returning officer for the Jamia Teachers Association 2022 elections, after two years.

The former V-C Najma Akhtar allegedly suspended the professor for dissolving the Jamia Teachers’ Association. The V-C held a special meeting with officials of the Teachers’ Association, which the previous V-C illegally dissolved, and other senior professors.

“In November 2022, the then-VC, Prof Najma Akhtar, suspended Professor Sonya Surabhi Gupta, who had been appointed the Returning Officer by the Jamia Teachers Association Executive Committee to conduct the elections. Akhtar suspended the senior professor without any legal ground as the V-C wanted to do away with the association and halt the teachers’ elections by hook or crook,” the president of Jamia Teachers Association, Prof Majid Jamil, said.

Hailing the revocation of suspension, the Secretary, Dr Mohammad Irfan Qureshi, said the fraternity was hopeful as V-C Shakeel “is just and transparent in his work.”

The teachers’ representatives alleged that the previous administration had deprived many teachers of their due promotions and made many fishy appointments in the last few weeks of the former V-Cs tenure.