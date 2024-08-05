Abandoned body of new born baby found mutilated by stray dogs in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A headless and mutilated body of a newborn child was found at a park in Delhi's Rohini area on Monday after the locals found some stray dogs carrying it and subsequently alerted the police, an officer said.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appears that some unidentified people had dumped the newborn baby in an isolated area of the park, after which the stray dogs possibly mauled the infant's body.

Even the gender of the deceased baby could not be ascertained due to mutilation.

Upon information, police personnel from Amar Vihar police station rushed to the spot and and found a "mutilated headless body" of the infant, said DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu.

The body was taken to a hospital where it has been preserved for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case under section 94 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act (BNS) and further investigations are on.

As per section 94 of the BNS, any person, by secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the dead body of a child whether such child die before or after or during its birth, intentionally conceals or endeavours to conceal the birth of such child, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.