Burglar breaks into Vasant Kunj house, attacks retired IRS officer, his wife; arrested

NEW DELHI: A 61-year-old retired IRS officer and his wife were attacked by a thief who attempted to commit burglary at their residence in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, an official said on Sunday.

The accused burglar, identified as Jitender alias Jitu (38), was arrested by the police on the same day.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said a PCR call was received at around 1.15 am on Sunday at V K South police station regarding burglary and injury to two people—Abhay Kumar Singh (Retd. IRS) and his wife, Anupama.

According to the complainant, Singh and his wife were sleeping in their room while their son and servant were in another room when, around 1 a.m., a loud noise from the balcony adjacent to their bedroom woke him up.

“He saw a man entering their bedroom through the sliding door. He raised an alarm and woke his wife. The intruder injured the elderly couple,” the DCP said.

In the meantime, the son and the servant also arrived and locked the thief inside the room, but he escaped from the balcony.

Accordingly, an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the BNS, and the probe was initiated. Forensic teams were called to the spot, and they collected vital clues.

Six teams were formed to trace and nab the accused. “Through manual and technical surveillance, the team managed to find the accused Jitender and arrest him,” the officer said.

The accused was a desperate burglar and residing in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the retired bureaucrat and his wife were discharged after getting treated at AIIMS trauma centre.