Cyber crimes against women on the rise, NCW launches facility to support them

NEW DELHI: With the alarming rise in cyber crimes, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday started a dedicated facility aimed at raising awareness about cyber crimes targeting women and providing essential technical support for registering and addressing complaints.
This initiative is crucial in empowering women to navigate and protect themselves in the digital world, said NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma.
The Digital Shakti Center facility was launched in collaboration with CyberPeace Foundation at the NCW premises in New Delhi.
According to the NCW, the centre will offer expert guidance to ensure timely and effective resolution of cyber crime complaints, building on the success of the NCW's Digital Shakti campaign, which was launched in 2018.
“This campaign has reached millions of women, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to safeguard their digital spaces,” NCW said in a statement.
There has been a surge in cyber crime cases in India, rising from 52,974 in 2021 to 65,893 in 2022. The NCW has also observed an increase in complaints related to cyber crimes against women. In 2023, the Commission had registered 608 complaints, accounting for 2.2% of total complaints.
RTekha Sharma said that as of August 1 this year, 386 complaints have been registered, making up 2.5% of the total cases.
NCW's Digital Shakti campaign aims to educate women
The NCW launched the Digital Shakti campaign in June 2018 to educate women on reporting mechanisms, data privacy, and technology use for their benefit.
“This initiative has empowered women to stand against cyber crimes and reclaim their digital spaces,” Sharma said.
The campaign has reached 6.86 lakh netizens through direct sessions and over 2.67 crore individuals online.