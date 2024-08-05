Cyber crimes against women on the rise, NCW launches facility to support them

The Digital Shakti Center facility was launched in collaboration with CyberPeace Foundation at the NCW premises in New Delhi.

According to the NCW, the centre will offer expert guidance to ensure timely and effective resolution of cyber crime complaints, building on the success of the NCW's Digital Shakti campaign, which was launched in 2018.

“This campaign has reached millions of women, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to safeguard their digital spaces,” NCW said in a statement.

There has been a surge in cyber crime cases in India, rising from 52,974 in 2021 to 65,893 in 2022. The NCW has also observed an increase in complaints related to cyber crimes against women. In 2023, the Commission had registered 608 complaints, accounting for 2.2% of total complaints.

RTekha Sharma said that as of August 1 this year, 386 complaints have been registered, making up 2.5% of the total cases.