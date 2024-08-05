Understanding belly fat

The new buzzword these days is “quick remedies to reduce belly fat,” but to understand how to lose belly fat, we first need to grasp the concept of various functions that affect the weight-loss process in the body. To start with, let’s talk about metabolic fire. Think of your metabolism as a fire burning within you. This fire breaks down food and turns it into energy. A strong metabolic fire means efficient digestion and energy use, while a weak one leads to sluggish digestion and more stored fat, particularly around the belly. Now we also need to understand that to lose belly fat, it’s crucial to focus on both muscle building and fat loss together. Building muscle works by boosting your metabolism because it helps you burn more calories than fat, and this happens even during the resting phase. So, a workout routine that combines cardio, weights, and strength training with other fat-burning activities is key to a leaner physique.

Apart from the above two parameters, our digestion also decides whether to lose belly fat or store it further because we all have a digestive fire that determines how well we break down and absorb food. A strong digestive fire means faster and more efficient digestion, leading to better nutrient absorption. Conversely, a weak digestive fire results in slower digestion, causing issues like indigestion, gas, and bloating. You might have noticed that some people with high metabolisms can eat a lot and stay thin, while others eat less and exercise more but still gain belly fat. This is because their digestive system and metabolic rate are not functioning optimally.