BJP protests outside Tihar jail, demands Arvind Kejriwal step down as CM

NEW DELHI: The BJP held a protest outside Tihar jail on Tuesday to demand Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation after a high court verdict upholding his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

Carrying placards, the protesters raised slogans outside Tihar jail where Kejriwal is lodged.

Delhi High Court on Monday upheld the chief minister's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

The high court also disposed of his bail plea and granted him the liberty to approach the trial court for relief.

Claiming that governance and administration had become paralysed, the BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal should step down immediately rather than insist on running the government from jail after the order.