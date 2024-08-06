Crane crash in Delhi metro site leaves one dead, four injured

NEW DELHI: One person was killed and four others were injuries after a crane working at a Delhi Metro site rammed into a house in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area on the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Gariba (35).

The incident took place when the unidentified accused driver of the crane lost control over the wheels while he tried to turn the vehicle toward Tughlakabad on MB road and ultimately crashing into the wall of a house where five people including one woman were sleeping.

DCP (south-east) Rajesh Deo said that upon information police rushed to the spot and took the five people to AIIMS. But, unfortunately, One of the people who had received critical injuries was declared as brought dead by the doctors. The others had received injuries on their hands and legs. All of them were labourers who were residing near the construction site.

"The driver of the crane ran away from the spot. The crane belongs to BR Crane company and was deployed in an ongoing Metro project at Okhla T Point," the DCP added.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and begun searching for the accused driver.