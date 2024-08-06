Delhi HC to hear petition on mother-son drowning in Ghazipur drain on August 6

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday scheduled a hearing for August 6 to address a plea concerning the tragic deaths of a 23-year-old mother and her 3-year-old son who fell into a open drain in Ghazipur after the area was inundated following heavy rains on July 31. The incident has sparked a dispute on whether the drain falls under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

During Monday’s session, the DDA informed the high court that the specific portion of the drain where the fatal accident occurred falls under the jurisdiction of the MCD.

In response, the petitioner’s counsel submitted an application to include the MCD as a respomdent to the plea. Initially, the petition was filed under the assumption that the drain was maintained by the DDA.

The petitioner’s lawyer explained that there had been confusion and “back and forth” between the DDA and MCD regarding the ownership and maintenance of the drain. This ambiguity has led to complications in addressing the responsibility for the hazardous condition that led to the fatalities.

A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the petitioner to include both the DDA and MCD as parties to the case. “If you are unsure, you mention both of them as parties. We will have it tomorrow. Get your impleadment application listed,” the bench said.

On Friday last week, a petition was moved in the high court seeking to hold the contractor, responsible for maintenance and safety of drains, accountable for the tragic deaths of the mother-son duo in an open drain in east Delhi’s Ghazipur area.

The petitioners also urged the court to mandate a thorough audit of all ongoing drain construction projects in the national capital, emphasising the need for stringent flood mitigation measures to prevent such tragedies from recurring.