Delhi: Spurned lover accused of stabbing mother-daughter, nabbed from forest

DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a youth of allegedly stabbing two women—mother and her daughter—in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area as the daughter had refused to give in to his advances.

Both were critically injured, and later the mother succumbed to her injuries. Sharing details, DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said a call regarding a stabbing incident was received at Tilak Nagar police station at around 2:30 pm on July 30 after which the police reached the spot and it was revealed that Rahul had stabbed two women, namely Veena (mother) and Tanya (daughter), with a knife.

By the time, the police reached, the accused had fled from the spot and both victims had already been taken to the hospital, where the mother was declared dead.

“As per the investigation, it came to notice that Rahul had been making advances towards the girl, with whom he was infatuated, which she was not comfortable with. On the day of the incident, she and her mother Veena visited Rahul’s residence to complain about his behavior to his parents. However, when they confronted Rahul at his residence, on the instigation of his mother Pooja, he stabbed girl and the mother identified as Veena,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, a case was registered against Rahul and his mother Pooja as the accused had allegedly stabbed the two women on the instigation of his mother.

“Multiple teams were formed to apprehend the accused Rahul. The cops even checked Kanwad Camps in Delhi and surrounding areas while parallelly searched Gurdwaras and temples in Delhi and bordering areas. The accused was finally traced and nabbed from a jungle area near Santgarh

Nala, Sapera Basti, Tilak Nagar, Delhi,” the DCP said. The clothes accused wore while stabbing, have been recovered by the police.