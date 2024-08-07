2020 Delhi riots: CBI takes over probe into death of man who was 'forced' to sing ‘Vande Mataram’

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the death of Faizan, a young man, who was allegedly beaten and forced to sing the National Anthem by policemen during the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, officials said on Wednesday.

Visuals, which date back to February 2020, show Faizan and four other young men, visibly injured, being assaulted with batons by police officers. They were also allegedly forced into singing the national anthem and ‘Vande Mataram’.

After being taken to a police station, he was released the next day but succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on February 26, 2020.

The CBI has registered an FIR in the case following a Delhi high court order to the central agency to probe into the death of a 23-year-old man.

The court gave its ruling on the petition of Faizan’s mother and transferred the investigation to the CBI on July 23, 2024.

In its order the court was reported to have said, “More than four and a half years have elapsed since. But, not even one of the policemen involved in the abuse and assault has been conclusively identified in the course of the investigation so far.”

“It is extremely important to note that this case presents allegations of gross violation of human rights, in as much as the unlawful actions of the policemen, who are yet to be identified, were motivated and driven by religious bigotry and, therefore, would amount to a ‘hate crime’,” it had said.