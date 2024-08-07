Crane crash at Delhi metro site kills one, injures four in their sleep

NEW DELHI: A man died while four others sustained injuries after a crane, working at a Delhi Metro site, crashed into a building in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area early on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred when the unidentified JCB driver lost control over the steering while trying to turn towards Tughlakabad on MB road. The vehicle then crashed into the wall of a house where five people, including a woman, were asleep.

DCP (south-east) Rajesh Deo said that the police received a PCR call at Pul Prahladpur police station at around 4 am, with the caller stating that a crane had crashed into a house killing a person. The police immediately rushed to the spot opposite Bharat petrol pump MB Road, where a heavy-duty crane was found rammed into a house. They rushed the injured to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where a critically injured man, identified as Gariba (35), was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The others had injured their hands and legs. They all were labourers and lived near the construction site.