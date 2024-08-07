Delhi court orders woman to pay Rs 15 lakh in defamation case against ex-husband

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Saket Court has ruled in favour of a man who accused his ex-wife of defamation, ordering her to pay Rs 15 lakh in damages.

The case revolved around allegations of defamatory emails and chats that the ex-wife had purportedly sent, targeting her ex-husband.

The couple, married since 2001, had their relationship deteriorate over time, leading to the wife leaving the matrimonial home in 2009 with their minor daughter. The husband alleged that since then, his ex-wife had engaged in a series of frivolous and malicious litigations, making defamatory accusations against him and his family.

He further claimed that she had prevented him from seeing their daughter and used abusive language against him and his mother in emails and chats with her friends. The marriage was dissolved in 2021 on grounds of cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, but the defamation allegedly continued, with emails sent to the husband’s employer, his ailing maternal uncle.