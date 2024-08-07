Delhi HC orders ignored: Kalkaji residents struggle with encroachments, safety issues

In an interview with Khavinder Singh Captain, chairman of Kalkaji Civil Society, Anup Verma discusses the issues plaguing the area and their possible solutions. Excerpts

What are the key issues in the Kalkaji area?

Encroachment by several vendors at Hansraj Sethi Marg has created chaos at several arterial roads connecting the area. Hawkers have spread to the road adjoining the boundary wall of the Deshbandhu College opposite Krishna Market. The whole stretch remains affected. Civic bodies are paying no attention.

Did the residents approach agencies?

The Kalkaji Civil Society had moved to court regarding the issues. In August 2022, the Delhi High Court ordered the MCD to remove all unauthorised encroachments from the area. However, action has yet to be taken since then. After a court’s order, nine vendors from Amar Colony were shifted to Hansraj Sethi Marg. These vendors have constructed permanent structures on footpaths, causing problems for the residents. The structures are a clear violation of the old vending policy. They have even set up tables and chairs that cover up the entire pavement, sometimes even spilling onto the main road. Moreover, these vendors dispose of their waste in the stormwater drains, which clog them.

Did you approach MCD in this regard?

The unchecked growth of illegal structures not only exacerbates traffic congestion but also creates an environment conducive to criminal activities such as thefts and road rage incidents, posing a direct threat to the safety of senior citizens and residents as they navigate through the market area. We wrote to the MCD on behalf of the residents regarding this.

Next course of action if the issues are unresolved?

We have decided to meet with the Lieutenant Governor. We will inform him about the contempt of court order.