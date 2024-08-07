Researchers identify genes helpful in diagnosis of arterial hypertension

NEW DELHI: In a medical breakthrough, Ganga Ram Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GRIPMER) has discovered genes which can help identify pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a condition that often eludes detection and can lead to heart failure if left untreated.
According to the institute, the research could pave way to develop diagnostic tools that are more precise and effective in identification of the fatal condition, offering promising new avenues for its treatment.
PAH, characterized by dangerously high blood pressure in the lung arteries, is notoriously difficult to diagnose due to absence of specific and reliable diagnostic tools. This makes it a particularly insidious threat, often remaining hidden until it is too late for effective intervention. Existing treatments focus primarily on managing symptoms rather than addressing the root causes of the disease.
The research team, led by Dr Rashmi Rana, Senior Scientist and Assistant Professor at Department of Biotechnology and Research, GRIPMER, conducted an extensive study analysing the genetic activity of PAH patients and comparing it with that of healthy persons.
Researchers identified four crucial genes that show consistently reduced activity in those suffering from PAH. Researchers claimed that the discovery could be a “crucial step forward” in understanding the disease’s underlying biological mechanisms. “Identifying these genes opens the door to targeted treatment approaches and the development of diagnostic tools that are both more precise and effective,” Rana said.
Moreover, the discovery holds promise for pioneering new diagnostic tests that could identify PAH earlier and with greater accuracy, providing crucial advantage in managing the condition, she added.
‘Effective treatment’
