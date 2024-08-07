Researchers identify genes helpful in diagnosis of arterial hypertension

NEW DELHI: In a medical breakthrough, Ganga Ram Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GRIPMER) has discovered genes which can help identify pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a condition that often eludes detection and can lead to heart failure if left untreated.

According to the institute, the research could pave way to develop diagnostic tools that are more precise and effective in identification of the fatal condition, offering promising new avenues for its treatment.

PAH, characterized by dangerously high blood pressure in the lung arteries, is notoriously difficult to diagnose due to absence of specific and reliable diagnostic tools. This makes it a particularly insidious threat, often remaining hidden until it is too late for effective intervention. Existing treatments focus primarily on managing symptoms rather than addressing the root causes of the disease.