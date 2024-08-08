Amidst global turmoil defence indigenisation central to strategic autonomy: General Anil Chauhan

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday highlighted that the Global turmoil together with India's own share of security challenges have come as an opportunity for the domestic defence industry to bolster manufacturing capabilities to make India a net exporter. He was speaking at the Ammo India 2024 Conference organised here by industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

CDS said that the global geopolitical environment is in a state of flux. "We are passing through an era of big global disruptions. Amidst the vagaries of the volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) of the World, the global arms industry is grappling with a seemingly insurmountable problem of widening demand and supply gap," he stressed. "The global geopolitical environment is in a state of flux. I believe that we are passing through an era of big global disruptions encompassing technological, economic and environmental."

CDS gave examples of Ukraine-Russia conflict along with the turmoil in Libya, Syria, Yemen and Armenia region noting, "The world is in the most violent phase of its existence since World War II." "The global security environment has been altered by two major wars that are not only intense but also have been protracted for a very long time.

However, there are also a number of other conflicts raging across other parts of the world, be it Myanmar, Sudan, the Sahel region or Congo. The wars in Libya, Syria, Yemen and Armenia may have settled down for the time being but a lasting peace is still elusive.", CDS said.

The supply chain disruptions have led to major gaps in demand and supply which present an opportunity for the arms manufacturers. "The vagaries of this VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) world are impacting the global defence supply chains, especially ammunition.

The global arms industry is presently grappling with this widening gap between demand and supply. The reliance on imports to bridge this gap is becoming a necessity for most nations highlighting global interdependence in defence supplies. These disruptions have presented opportunities to the global defence arms manufacturers including the ammunition industry including India."

India has its own share of security challenges, we have proxy war raged by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, whose sudden escalation we are now seeing in South of Pir Panjal. The prolonged border dispute with China is yet to abate. There are two major security challenges that we face. The instability in our neighbourhood is another cause of concern for us.

A strong armed force backed by a strong defence industrial sector is hence a 'Sine qua non' for the nation state. For a large nation like India, with plenitudes of security problems, it cannot remain dependent on foreign imports of war fighting and sustenance, especially in an environment where the global security and government are in a state of flux and we have live borders at our hand.

India's quest for indigenisation and atmanirbharta (self reliance) is central to maintaining this strategic autonomy, said CDS, "This whole concept of atma nirbharta is more than just about defence manufacturing. If we have to translate atmanirbharta only in defence or ammunition manufacturing, it is complete sovereignty over the product cycle right from its design, its development to manufacturing, induction to sustenance and even to its end of life.

That means a complete womb to tomb kind of approach."The full day event had sessions discussing Ammunition requirements for Tanks & AFVs, Artillery, Air Defence, Aerial and Navy, Munitions for Unmanned Platforms, Loitering Ammunition and Futuristic Munitions as also Small Arms. The CDS also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing atmanirbharta in munitions.