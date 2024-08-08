Delhi teen steals mom’s gold jewelleries, buys iPhone to impress girlfriend

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended a 14-year-old boy for allegedly stealing his mother’s gold jewellery to buy an iPhone to impress his girlfriend.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that the “daring act” of the class 9 student came to light after his mother lodged a theft complaint. She said that an unknown person had stolen two gold chains, a pair of gold earrings and a gold ring from her house between 8am and 3pm on August 2, Singh said.

The police analysed CCTV footage of the crime scene but didn’t find anything suspicious. Their neighbours also denied noticing anything unusual, leading cops to rule out the possibility of an outsider’s involvement and focus on family members, the DCP said.

While probing, the police found that the complainant’s son had been missing since the theft. “The boy’s schoolmates were examined. It was found that he recently purchased an Apple phone worth `50,000,” Singh said.

The minor managed to hoodwink the cops a couple of times before being caught from near his house. “On sustained interrogation the boy confessed to the crime. The said iPhone was also recovered from him. He said he had sold the jewellery to two goldsmiths,” the officer said.

The DCP said the student of a private school in Najafgarh, had recently proposed to his classmate and, she agreed. “To impress his girlfriend on her birthday, he sought money from his mother, which she refused. He then decided to steal the jewelleries,” he added.

‘Managed to evade cops before being arrested’

The Class IX student of a private school in Najafgarh stole two gold chains, one pair of gold earrings and a gold ring after his mother refused to give him money to buy the Apple phone. The minor boy wanted money to buy the iPhone in order to impress his girlfriend. The boy reportedly told the police that he used to get avarage marks.