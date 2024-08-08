Elderly couple die as house roof collapses on them in Delhi, son suffers injuries

NEW DELHI: An elderly couple died and their 45-year-old son was injured after the roof of their house collapsed in Rohini’s Prem Nagar area, fire services officials said on Wednesday.

Fire officials received a call regarding the incident around 3 am. “We immediately rushed three fire tenders and a rescue team to the spot. Three people were brought out from the rubble and taken to a nearby hospital,” an official said.

Doctors declared Sukhran (85) and his 75-year-old wife Gayatri Devi dead and their son Vinod suffered injuries, the official said. “Vinod was getting treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. We have informed the police,” he added.

The police said a call was received at Prem Nagar police station around 2:57 am about casualties in a roof collapse.

Vinod, the victims’ son, was discharged after treatment, a senior police officer said. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the roof of the old house collapsed during the night when the family were sleeping. “The bodies have been handed over to relatives after post-mortem. No foul play was noticed. Legal action has been taken,” the officer added.