Heavy rain, waterlogging brings capital to halt, likely to continue till August 13

NEW DELHI: Parts of the capital were lashed by rains on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas. The weather office has forecast a cloudy sky and rains to continue till August 13.

The Mayur Vihar weather station recorded 46 mm rainfall between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. The three other weather stations of the city, Najafgarh, Lodhi Road and Safdarjung, the main weather observatory, recorded 26 mm, 20.4 mm and 12 mm rainfall respectively.

Visuals from different areas showed flooded roads as commuters waded through water to their destinations. Extensive waterlogging was witnessed in many areas, leading to traffic snarls on several stretches.

The Delhi Police said on X that traffic was affected in both the carriageways on Anuvrat Marg due to waterlogging near the Qutub Minar metro station. Commuters were advised to avoid the stretch. Traffic was also affected on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, in the carriageway from the Hamdard T-point towards the Khanpur T-point, due to waterlogging.

According to data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the civic body received six complaints of waterlogging on its Central Control Room helplines. The areas from where complaints were received included South, West, Rohini, Karol Bagh, and Shahdara zones