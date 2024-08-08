UPSC to provide Puja Khedkar a copy of order on cancellation of IAS candidature

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has agreed to provide Puja Khedkar with a copy of the order that cancelled her Indian Administrative Service (IAS) candidature. This decision came following a hearing before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, where Senior Advocate Naresh Kaushik represented the UPSC and confirmed the action to Justice Jyoti Singh.

It addressed a plea by former IAS trainee Khedkar, who challenged the UPSC’s press release announcing the cancellation of her candidacy. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, argued that the official cancellation order was never communicated to her directly; she only learned of it through the press release.

The Delhi HC directed the UPSC to deliver the cancellation order to Khedkar both physically and electronically once she provides her address. The court also clarified that any further challenges to the cancellation order must be taken up with the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

The court emphasised that it had not made any judgments on the merits of Khedkar’s case and that the disposal of the plea would not affect proceedings before CAT. The controversy escalated when, on July 31, the UPSC announced the cancellation of Khedkar’s selection in the civil services. The Commission’s decision not only nullified her current appointment but also imposed a lifetime ban on her participation in any future UPSC exams and selections.

Disposal of plea

