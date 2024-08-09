Congress delegation seeks action on waterlogging deaths, demolition drives in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee delegation on Thursday met L-G VK Saxena to discuss pressing issues plaguing the city including deaths due to waterlogging and ongoing demolition drives.

The delegation led by DPCC president Devender Yadav held an hour long discussion wherein Saxena promised positive action on the issues.

He said that the Congress delegation demanded that the CBI probe the deaths of civil services students at Rajinder Nagar due to water-logging at the basement of a tuition centre and the deaths of a mother and child at Ghazipur in East Delhi due to the alleged neglect and irresponsibility of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should be expedited, and the real culprits responsible for the tragedy should be brought to book and punished by bringing out the truth.

According to the party, the probe into the Rajinder Nagar tragedy should not be limited to that area, but should be expanded to other areas and fix responsibility and punish the guilty.

The Delhi Congress said, “The Congress delegation informed the L-G about the sword of demolition hanging over the Bhalswa and other dairy owners in the capital. Saxena promised to take a sympathetic view, as the dairy owners were willing to shift the cattle to some other place, but wanted alternate place if the constructions at the dairy sited are demolished. ”

‘Sword of demolition’

