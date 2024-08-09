Delhi government expands education infrastructure with 14 new schools, modern facilities

NEW DELHI: With 14 new schools under construction and expansion of classrooms and academic blocks in the national capital, Education Minister Atishi on Thursday said that only Delhi government spends 25% of its budget on education.

Atishi alleged that before the AAP took over, the government schools faced severe shortcomings such as shortage of classrooms, boards, power supply and washrooms.

She highlighted that the government schools have modern facilities such as smart boards, libraries and sports facilities.

Additionally, 14 new schools are being built in the city to ensure that the students have the best infrastructure. These efforts are part of the city government’s commitment to providing top-notch education to every student, Atishi added.

Highlighting the revamping done in the national capital’s schools under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, she said, “From 1947 until 2014, successive governments managed to build only 24,000 rooms in Delhi’s government schools. However, in just 10 years, from 2015 to 2024, the Kejriwal government has added 22,711 rooms, equipped with world-class facilities, such as smart boards, modern laboratories, libraries, sports facilities and high-quality desks.”

The AAP government’s ongoing efforts include building new classrooms and academic blocks in schools where there is a shortage of such facilities, ensuring that every part of Delhi benefits from these improvements.

Shortage of boards

