Delhi HC orders mandatory FIR registration in suspected fake encounter cases

NEW DELHI: In a landmark ruling, the Delhi High Court has emphasised the necessity of registering an FIR whenever a person dies in a police encounter that is suspected to be fake. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna rejected a plea from the Delhi Police contesting a trial court’s directive to register an FIR against a raiding team involved in the 2013 death of Rakesh during an alleged police encounter.

The L-G had previously ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, which found no illegal activity by the police team based on witness testimony from the deceased’s father. However, the father subsequently filed an FIR accusing the police of murder, claiming his son was deliberately killed after being beaten and shot at without provocation.

The police maintained that their actions were justified, citing an SDM’s inquiry that supported their claim of self-defense. The SDM reported that the occupants of the car had fired upon the police, prompting the officers to shoot in response. The father of the deceased alleged police murdered his son.

Upholding the trial court’s decision, the Delhi High Court stressed that extra-judicial killings must be independently investigated to ensure justice. The court highlighted discrepancies in the evidence, including the absence of deflated tyres, which suggested that the police’s actions might not align with their claims of self-defense.

It added that registration of FIR is only to facilitate the investigation and it may end in a closure report.