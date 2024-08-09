Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court granted bail to AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam probed by CBI and ED.

He will come out of jail after 17 months.

A bench of the apex court, led by Justice B R Gavai pronounced the order after hearing Sisodia's bail plea.

"The delay in the trial and long incarnation is a valid ground to grant bail in money laundering cases despite stringent twin conditions mentioned in PMLA," the apex court said in its order.

While rejecting the trial court's finding that Sisodia was also responsible for delaying the trial, the apex court said that "bail can't be rejected as a punishment".

"The Delhi High Court's adverse remarks against the AAP leader in this regard is incorrect," Justice Gavai said while reading out the order and added that it's high time that the trial courts and high courts realise that bail is the rule and jail is an exception.

After the pronouncement of the order, the CBI and ED pleaded to the SC to impose the same condition on Sisodia which was imposed on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to bar him from visiting his office and Delhi Secretariat but the top court refused the plea.