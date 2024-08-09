SC to pronounce order on Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in excise policy case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on Friday on the bail pleas filed by AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who has been in judicial custody for over a year in the excise policy case.

A two-judge of the top court, led by Justice B R Gavai, and comprising Justice K V Viswanathan, reserved the order on August 6. The ED told the apex court that Sisodia was the “key accused” and “neck deep in the scam” and not picked by the agency for “political reasons.”

Sisodia pleaded to the SC for interim bail on the ground that his wife was unwell. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, said the CBI and the ED, were deliberately delaying the bail hearing.