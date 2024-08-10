CPI leader, activists detained during protest for Gaza ceasefire

NEW DELHI: Senior CPI leader Annie Raja and prominent activists, including economist Jean Dreze, holding a protest near Khan Market to demand a ceasefire in Gaza were detained on Friday, officials said. Carrying banners reading “Ceasefire Now” and “Stop the Genocide”, Raja and Dreze with along with dozen CPI supporters tried to march towards Israel embassy.

They were detained and taken to the Tughlak Road police station in a bus, an officer said. They were released after being held in detention for some time, the officer added.

“We were marching towards the Israel embassy with some banners. We were not raising slogans. Before we could reach the embassy, we were picked up by police and detained,” Belgian-born welfare economist, and activist Dreze.