Delhi BJP questions AAP's celebration of Sisodia's bail, cites Judicial process

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Friday termed the bail granted to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia a “part of the judicial process” and reminded the AAP that “bail doesn’t mean acquittal.”

The saffron party also accused the AAP of “double standards,” stating that until yesterday, the AAP had been criticising the Supreme Court’s decision on the Alderman issue in favour of the L-G.

“The people who are calling the Supreme Court’s decision today a victory of justice are the same people who were calling the Delhi Municipal Corporation Alderman decision of the SC last week a murder of democracy,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

“Whether the bail granted on the condition of a bond of Rs 30 lakh, passport confiscated, attendance at the police station twice a week and keeping the location on for 24 hours will be called a victory of truth?,” Sachdeva asked

The Delhi BJP chief said that AAP leaders should understand that the former deputy CM got bail only due to a “technical reason.”

“The people of Delhi are watching and understanding everything, and in January 2025, they will punish the AAP for its corruption and aggression,” Sachdeva averred.