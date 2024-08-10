Delhi police heightens security for Independence Day amid rising threats

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has intensified efforts to maintain stringent security during the Independence Day celebrations in the capital, with focus on monitoring criminals from radicalised backgrounds who have been recently released from prisons.

“We have already strengthened security arrangements and are constantly monitoring known criminals. The focus is on those who have links to terror organisations or are radicalised in some way,” a senior Delhi Police official informed this newspaper.

The police in every district are making a list of known offenders who may cause an impediment to law and order during the Independence Day celebrations. Moreover, intelligence agencies have also raised an alert over the Prime Minister’s security during the Independence Day events to the maximum level in the wake of an assassination bid against former US president Donald Trump recently.