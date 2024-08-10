Heavy rain causes traffic chaos, disruptions in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Yet another spell of rain and one more day of chaos in the capital. On Friday evening, the city received 41.9 mm of rainfall in three hours. For those returning from office, it was a harrowing time.

Traffic snarls were witnessed at Anand Parvat, Liberty Cinema, Punjabi Bagh, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, Swami Narayan Marg, Inderlok, Ashok Vihar, Moolchand, Lodhi Road, CGO Complex, ITO, Bahadurgarh and Najafgarh.

The PWD and the MCD were inundated with calls about waterlogging and uprooted trees. Trees were uprooted at Karkardooma Metro Station Road, Dichaon Kalan, Rohini Sector-7, Tilak Nagar, Kishanganj, east of Loni Road.

On Thursday, the met office issued an ‘orange alert’ (high chances of downpour). It predicted moderate rain or ‘yellow alert’ for the next two days. The maximum temperature settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch above normal, while the minimum was 26.6 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal. The Air Quality Index remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category, with a reading of 59.