ISIS terrorist Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali arrested by Delhi police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested an ISIS terrorist wanted by the National Investigation Agency, an official said on Friday. Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali (29), a resident of Daryaganj, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh declared by the NIA.

According to a senior officer, Rizwan was nabbed from Ganga Baksh Marg near Biodiversity Park at around 11pm. “One pistol of .30 bore and 3 live cartridges were recovered from his possession along with two cellphones,” he said.

Rizwan has two cases against him — one by Delhi Police and the other by Maharashtra cops.

The officer said leads were developed while working on ISIS network last year, which indicated the presence of a module having footprints in UP, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

While the module was being mapped in July 2023, two ISIS operatives—Imran Khan and Yunus Saki—were arrested in Pune. “It was learnt that one of the associates of Imran and Yunus, Shahnawaz Alam, had given a slip to cops and managed to escape,” the officer said.

The Pune Police case was later transferred to the NIA, a reward of Rs 3 lakh was declared on the arrest of Shahnawaz, Ali and others.