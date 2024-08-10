Jubilant AAP workers celebrate Manish Sisodia's release from Tihar jail

NEW DELHI: Braving rain, hundreds of AAP workers and several leaders, including Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, cabinet minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, and MLA Durgesh Pathak, reached Tihar Jail on Friday evening to welcome former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in an excise policy case.

Wearing a maroon T-shirt and drenched in rain, Sisodia stood on the car rooftop and said, “I thank you all for being with me. I was not the only one in jail; people and children of the country were with me.”

Jubilations were in the air as the AAP workers danced to the beats of drums, burst crackers and distributed sweets. They picked Sisodia on their shoulders and raised “zindabad”, “jail ke taale tootege, Kejriwal ji chhootenge” (lock of jail will open and Kejriwal will be out)

“Your students were missing you (Sisodia). Soon Kejriwal ji will also be out,” an AAP supporter holding a broom (AAP party symbol) said.

Soon after his release, Sisodia reached the Delhi chief minister’s residence and met Kejriwal’s wife and other family members. Later, he met his family members.