Jubilant AAP workers celebrate Manish Sisodia's release from Tihar jail

NEW DELHI: Braving rain, hundreds of AAP workers and several leaders, including Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, cabinet minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, and MLA Durgesh Pathak, reached Tihar Jail on Friday evening to welcome former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in an excise policy case.
Wearing a maroon T-shirt and drenched in rain, Sisodia stood on the car rooftop and said, “I thank you all for being with me. I was not the only one in jail; people and children of the country were with me.”
Jubilations were in the air as the AAP workers danced to the beats of drums, burst crackers and distributed sweets. They picked Sisodia on their shoulders and raised “zindabad”, “jail ke taale tootege, Kejriwal ji chhootenge” (lock of jail will open and Kejriwal will be out)
“Your students were missing you (Sisodia). Soon Kejriwal ji will also be out,” an AAP supporter holding a broom (AAP party symbol) said.
Soon after his release, Sisodia reached the Delhi chief minister’s residence and met Kejriwal’s wife and other family members. Later, he met his family members.
The celebrations at the AAP headquarters on the DDU Marg began soon after the verdict. Bharadwaj, Singh and other leaders reached the office and distributed sweets.
Similar scenes were witnessed at the party’s office in several states, including Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat.
The party also received congratulatory messages from several INDIA bloc leaders including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav.
Sisodia will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat and visit a temple on Saturday.
‘Will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi’
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said on Saturday, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will pay homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat and also visit a temple. He will later address AAP workers at party’s headquaters at DDU Marg.